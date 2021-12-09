Stepmother found guilty of second-degree murder in death of 7-year-old Quebec girl

A woman and her son pay their respect in front of the house where lived a 7-year-old girl who was found in critical condition in her home on Monday in Granby, Que. on May 3, 2019. A Granby, Que. woman has been found guilty of second degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old stepdaughter, according to multiple media reports. A Trois-Rivières, Que. jury began deliberations this morning before saying it had reached a verdict around 3:30 p.m. The 38-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her other children, was also found guilty of forcible confinement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson