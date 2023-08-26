'A protected right': Saskatchewan family speaks out over pronoun and name changes

Dennie Fornwald, an early childhood educator, embraces her 10-year-old child, Kiké Dueck, in Regina on Aug. 24, 2023. Fornwald says she's upset with the Saskatchewan Party government's decision to require parental consent when children under 16 years old want to change their names or pronouns at school, as it would affect children, such as Dueck, who is nonbinary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes