Budget 2022: Housing supply gets $10B boost; Feds add measures to curb speculation

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The federal Liberal government hopes to ease the housing crisis with more than $10 billion in funding meant to speed up home construction and repairs. The commitments are part of a raft of promises in the federal budget unveiled Thursday that also include a two-year ban on foreign investors buying homes and tax measures meant to reduce speculation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld