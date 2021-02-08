Abusers from Mount Cashel Orphanage allegedly victimized boys in B.C., lawsuit says

The Mount Cashel orphanage is shown in St. John's in 1989. A new lawsuit alleges that a Catholic congregation shuffled abusive teachers from a notorious Newfoundland orphanage to two schools in the Vancouver area where more boys were victimized. The proposed class-action suit filed Monday in British Columbia Supreme Court says that between 1976 and 1983, six known abusers were transferred from Mount Cashel Orphanage to Vancouver College and St. Thomas More Collegiate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan