Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay

A view of Gibsons Landing from the top of Soames Hill, a short but steep hike on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, is seen near the town of Grantham's Landing, B.C., on May 23, 2016. A state of local emergency in response to drought along British Columbia's Sunshine Coast has been lifted as the regional district says water flows were high enough in a key water source.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel