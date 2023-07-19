B.C. port strike returns, docs show nuke plans getting updated: In The News for today

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today.
Strike resumes, shutting down B.C. ports again
British Columbia's ports are facing an uncertain future after the longshore workers union rejected a tentative mediated deal and resumed strike action that had been put to a temporary halt only last week.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada says in Tuesday's decision to go back to picket lines that "employers have not addressed the cost of living issues" faced by workers in the last few years.
The union representing about 7,400 workers who were previously on strike from July 1 to 13 says its priority has always been to protect its jurisdiction, and that position "has not changed."
A late-night joint statement was released by the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan, and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, confirming the employers' association agreed to the terms of the deal, but the workers' union leadership decided not to recommend ratification of the terms to its members.
The pair also expressed disappointment, saying that the mediated deal ending the work stoppage was the result of a constructive and substantive collective bargaining process.
The ministers' joint statement also seems to hint at a possible move to introduce back-to-work legislation, stating, "We have been patient. We have respected the collective bargaining process. But we need our ports operating."
---
Nuclear threat in Europe prompts Ottawa to review emergency readiness: internal documents
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Internal Public Safety Canada notes show the measures include updating a highly secret plan to ensure the federal government can continue to function in a severe crisis.
Ottawa was also taking steps to finalize a protocol for advising the Canadian public of an incoming ballistic missile, say the notes obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year prompted a series of federal discussions and initiatives aimed at bolstering Canada's preparedness for a catastrophic nuclear event.
---
Ransomware sophistication triggering alarms
The head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says ransomware attacks are getting more common and sophisticated, but there's a lot the country could do to better defend itself.
"The threat is real, the threat is growing and we can't talk enough about it," said Sami Khoury, whose organization is aimed at providing the federal government with information technology security and foreign signals intelligence.
While ransomware attackers used to break into systems and take control, Khoury has now noticed many have changed their methods.
Instead of weaselling their way into systems and requesting cash just to give back control, Khoury's found many attackers are now focused on stealing data and other sensitive information they can threaten to release or sell.
Such incidents have become so common that Khoury considers cybercrime, including ransomware, the No. 1 cybersecurity threat facing the country.
Khoury counts about 305 reports of ransomware to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security last year, up from about 295 the year before.
---
Food, housing requests flood N.L. rights office
The Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Commission says it has been inundated with people seeking help finding food and housing.
Hilary Hennessey, a commission spokesperson, says the number of people arriving at the St. John's office in crisis and in need of support has increased significantly over the last year.
The commission announced last week that it could no longer offer walk-in consultations because of increasing demand for its services.
Tasha Stansbury, a PhD student at the University of Ottawa's law faculty, says Canada has signed on to international treaties guaranteeing people the right to food but it hasn't succeeded in ensuring that right can be enforced.
She says the people knocking on the human rights commission's door are another signal that governments need to live up to their commitment to uphold people's rights to housing and food.
---
Long road ahead for Calgary house explosion victims
Nearly four months after a house explosion sent 10 members of Calgary's South Sudanese community to hospital, many of the victims are still struggling.
But they're preparing to participate in a prayer of thanks for their survival on Aug. 6, said community advocate Gar Gar.
He says "they were hoping to invite most people that have contributed to supporting them at that time."
The blast in late March saw many of those injured blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below.
It also damaged several other homes and sent part of the roof of the house that blew up into a yard across the street.
The injured were all adult men and six had life-threatening injuries.
Neighbours rushed to help as many of the injured struggled to climb out of the basement to safety.
All of those injured are now out of hospital, including one man who spent weeks in intensive care with severe burns and was expected to require care for up to six months.
---
GTA Metro grocery workers avoid strike
Metro workers at 27 grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area reached a deal with the grocery giant just after midnight when they were set to go on strike.
In a statement, Unifor National President Lana Payne says "This is a milestone agreement that underscores Unifor’s deep commitment to grocery workers in the retail sector and our important work to advance their workplace rights."
She adds, "This agreement will lay the foundation for grocery workers across the country as workers, both unionized and non-unionized, make clear their urgent need for improved working conditions amidst a chronic affordability crisis.”
Details of the tentative agreement will not be released prior to being presented to members for a ratification vote in the coming week.
The union has said its priorities for Metro workers were improving pay and access to benefits, as well as improving working conditions and stability.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023