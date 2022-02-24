Michael Moldaver to retire from Supreme Court of Canada in September

Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner poses for a photo with the other members of the Supreme Court following a welcoming ceremony for Judge Mahmud Jamal at the Supreme Court of Canada, Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Ottawa. Back row left to right: Judge Nicholas Kasirer, Judge Malcolm Rowe, Sheila Martin, Judge Mahmud Jamal. Front row left to right: Judge Suzanne Cote, Judge Michael Moldaver, Wagner, Judge Andromache Karakatsanis, Judge Russell Brown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld