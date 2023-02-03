Canada summons Chinese envoy as Ottawa, Washington express displeasure over balloon

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. China's ambassador to Canada has been called onto the carpet to explain a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is hovering over the U.S. Global Affairs Canada says Ambassador Cong Peiwu was summoned on Thursday after the balloon was spotted over U.S. airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/The Billings Gazette via AP-Larry Mayer