Iran tampered with victims' electronic devices in aftermath of PS752 downing: report

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020. A new report is accusing Iranian authorities of tampering with the electronic devices and misidentifying the remains of some of the passengers killed on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752. The findings are among new revelations contained in a lengthy report by the Association of the Families of Flight PS752 Victims that examines the Jan. 8, 2020 shootdown of the commercial airliner by the Iranian military. All 176 people on board the Kyiv-bound airliner were killed when the Boeing 737-800 was shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired by Iran's Revolutionary Guard minutes after taking off from the Tehran airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mohammad Nasiri