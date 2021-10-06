Judicial recount gives Trudeau's Liberals one more victory in Quebec

A Liberal Party of Canada logo is shown on a giant screen as a technician looks on during day one of the party's biennial convention in Montreal, Thusday, Feb. 20, 2014. Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.

They say incumbent Brenda Shanahan will be returning to Parliament after the recount declared her the winner in Chateauguay-Lacolle over her Bloc Quebecois rival by just 12 votes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes