Trudeau at the G7 and BC under another heatwave: In The News for June 27, 2022

Members of the G7 from left, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel stand for a photo at Schloss Elmau following their dinner at G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The bench behind them became famous when former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former President Barack Obama were photographed talking by it. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)