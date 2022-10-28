Urgent recommendation calls for inspection of Canadian-made De Havilland Otter planes

The home base for Northwest Seaplanes and Friday Harbor Seaplanes at the Renton Municipal Airport is seen Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Aviation regulators in Canada and the United States are being urged to order the immediate inspection of a type of Canadian-built floatplane operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes that was involved in a deadly crash in Washington state. The aircraft in this photo is a different model.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martha Bellisle