Rookie Gretzky card returned to B.C. man seven years after it was stolen

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera returns a stolen hockey card to Ian Moore in a Kelowna RCMP handout photo. A Wayne Gretzky rookie card that was stolen seven years ago in West Kelowna, B.C., is now back in the hands of its owner. Mounties say the card landed in their exhibits file in 2019, but it was only returned to owner Moore when it came up for disposal and the officer who investigated the original theft put the pieces together. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kelowna RCMP **MANDATORY CREDIT**