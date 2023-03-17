B.C. man arrested for allegedly wielding syringe with needle attached to toy arrow

A toy bow and arrow, allegedly wielded by a 32-year-old man in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday, March 13, is seen in this handout photo taken by RCMP. Officers took the man into custody after he was allegedly threatening people in a mall parking lot with a stick and the toy bow and arrow that had a syringe with a needle attached to the arrow's tip. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*