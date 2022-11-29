Feds launching task force to reform public-service whistleblowing law

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier speaks about auditor general reports at a news conference in Ottawa on November 15, 2022. Ottawa is launching an external review of the federal legislation that governs whistleblower protection in the public service. Treasury Board President Mona Fortier is tasking a nine-member task force with considering reforms of the federal disclosure process that would strengthen supports for bureaucrats who come forward to report wrongdoing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle