Fears for LGBTQ mental health, as flood of online hate spills into real world

Fae Johnstone, a transgender activist who was one of five women featured on limited-edition Hershey chocolate bars in March, is seen in an undated handout photo. Experts and LGBTQ community members say they are concerned about the normalization of anti-LGBTQ hate and its impact on mental health and safety, as online rhetoric spills into the real world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fae Johnstone, *MANDATORY CREDIT*