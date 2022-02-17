RCMP say Coastal GasLink site in northern B.C. 'attacked,' causing significant damage

Damaged heavy machinery is shown in this Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 RCMP handout photo near Houston, B.C. RCMP say they are investigating a violent confrontation between workers building the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. and a group of about 20 people armed with axes. Police say the "calculated" attack destroyed numerous vehicles and other property at a work site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*