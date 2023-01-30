Judge says Federal Court lacks jurisdiction for Uyghur genocide case

Protesters chant slogans as they hold posters and pictures of victims during a protest against China's brutal crackdown on ethnic group Uyghurs, in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. A Federal Court judge has thrown out a Uyghur group’s attempt to sue Ottawa over its lack of response to a possible genocide in China. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP Photo/Khalil Hamra