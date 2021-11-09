TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $41 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the grand prize for the next draw on Nov. 12 will grow to an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $41 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the grand prize for the next draw on Nov. 12 will grow to an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!