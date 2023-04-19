Sociologist says pandemic may have made Canadian youth less empathetic, meaner

Many Canadians scrolled on their social media feeds during the COVID-19 pandemic which made more of them, less empathetic. This is creating a spillover effect which may be resulting in meaner attitudes in person, an associate professor at the University of Western Ontario said during a news conference with the Ontario Medical Association discussing the effects of the pandemic on mental health. A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick