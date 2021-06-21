The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, June 21, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
3:50 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 today, and two more deaths.
Both people who died were in the 80+ age group. One was from the north central zone and one was from the northwest zone.
Seventy-nine more people have recovered, leaving the province with 711 active cases.
The province is also reporting 76 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.
This is the lowest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since Nov. 18, 2020.
Saskatchewan plans to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 11.
The decision comes even as only 69 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had their first COVID-19 vaccine.
Initially, the province had set a target of 70 per cent of people in that age group having their first dose to proceed with Step 3 of the reopening road map.
---
2:50 p.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are currently 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care.
---
1:40 p.m.
There are 74 new COVID-cases and one additional death in Manitoba Monday.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, says while infections are going down, hospitalizations remain too high.
There are 265 Manitobans hospitalized and 73 are in intensive care.
Fifteen Manitobans remain in intensive care in other provinces.
The province also expanded second-dose vaccine eligibility to anyone who got their first dose on or before May 25.
Due to Pfizer-BioNTech supply issues, appointments for youth aged 12 to 17 have been paused.
Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for this age group.
Manitoba has met its vaccination targets for the first stage of its reopening plan and Roussin says more details will be released on Wednesday.
---
11:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 270 new COVID-19 cases today and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 47 new cases are in Toronto, 44 are in Waterloo Region and 42 are in Peel Region.
The province says 323 people are in intensive care with COVID-19-related critical illness and 202 people are on ventilators.
Ontario administered 118,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses Sunday, for a total of about 12.6 million doses.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by two, to 168, and 39 people were in intensive care, unchanged since the prior day.
Premier François Legault received his second COVID-19 vaccination today at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium and urged Quebecers to get fully vaccinated.
About 80 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up have received a first dose and 19 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
---
10:45 a.m.
Health authorities in Nova Scotia are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in almost three months.
Premier Iain Rankin said today it's a great way to start the summer.
The province has 79 active reported cases, which includes three people recovering in hospital — one of them in intensive care.
Since April 1, the province has reported 4,049 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.