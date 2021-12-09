Former Yukon health minister ordered to pay successor following failed legal bid

Yukon Liberal Party candidate Pauline Frost speaks with media following a judicial recount of the riding of Vuntut Gwitchin's results of the Yukon election, in Whitehorse, Monday, April 19, 2021. A court has ordered Yukon's former health minister to pay more than $8,000 after a judge sided with her successor following an effort to overturn the election result. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Kelly