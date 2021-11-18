Feds to announce approval of kids' COVID-19 vaccine, easing of border measures Friday

Paramedic Rebecca Hoke prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 12 years old at a vaccination site in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The federal government is set to announce Friday that Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero