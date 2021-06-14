Two charged in Saskatchewan Mountie's death make first court appearance in Regina

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. The two people accused of killing a Mountie by hitting the officer with a truck in rural Saskatchewan made their first appearance in court today. Alphonse Stanley Traverse, who is 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, who is 42, have been charged with manslaughter, and a slew of other charges. RCMP say that Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*