Two charged in Saskatchewan Mountie's death make first court appearance in Regina

REGINA - Two people accused of killing a Mountie by hitting him with a truck in rural Saskatchewan made their first appearance in court Monday.
Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, have been charged with manslaughter in the weekend death of Const. Shelby Patton.
RCMP have said the 26-year-old officer died Saturday after he stopped a suspected stolen truck in the small town of Wolseley, 95 kilometres east of Regina.
Patton was hit by the truck before it sped off. The officer died at the scene.
Pagee and Traverse were arrested two hours later in a field outside Francis, a town about 80 kilometres southwest of where the officer was killed.
They also face charges of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death as well as of theft of a motor vehicle. Pagee is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
They appeared in a Regina court in person. Pagee is to be back in court Friday, while Traverse is scheduled for a video appearance on Monday.
Both are from Winnipeg and RCMP have said the truck was stolen in Manitoba. Winnipeg police said they could not provide any information about the investigation.
"The tragic, senseless death of Const. Shelby Patton is being investigated by Saskatchewan RCMP," Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver wrote in an email.
Manitoba court records show Traverse and Pagee have been in and out of jail for multiple convictions, including theft and break and enter. In 2006, Pagee was found guilty for operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.
Both face outstanding charges in Manitoba for unrelated offences.
Meanwhile, a memorial of flowers continued to grow at the Indian Head detachment where Patton was posted.
He had been a Mountie for just over six years and worked at the detachment since 2015. Before that, he was briefly on assignment at Parliament Hill.
Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said officers have appreciated the outpouring of support and condolence messages.
"These messages help us through this difficult time. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to let us know they share our grief," Blackmore said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.
— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg