Luxembourg's royal family took refuge in Canada during Second World War: Crown Prince

OTTAWA - The Crown Prince of Luxembourg, who is in Toronto on an official trade visit, is highlighting how family his took refuge in Canada during the Second World War.
Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie, heir to the throne of Luxembourg, says not many people know his great-grandparents, grandfather and other royal family members lived on a farm in Quebec in the 1940s.
In an interview, he said it is well known that Netherlands' royal family lived in Canada while their country was under Nazi rule, but not that Charlotte, who was grand duchess of Luxembourg, also took refuge in Canada with the Luxembourg royal family in 1940.
He says his grandfather Jean, the hereditary grand duke at the time, went to Laval University in Quebec City and also lived in a Montreal house that is now home to the honorary consulate of the Czech Republic.
The prince says he had many conversations with his grandfather about living in Canada, including his experiences skiing, and that the royal family collected Canadian art that still hangs in their homes, including Indigenous pieces.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.