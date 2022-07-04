Canadian Press NewsAlert: $20B settlement for First Nations children approved

The Canadian flag on the Peace Tower flies at half-mast on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in recognition of the discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. The Canadian government, Assembly of First Nations and plaintiffs in two class-action lawsuits have signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare and the government's narrow definition of Jordan's Principle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick