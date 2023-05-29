Quebec, Ottawa pledge $300 million for GM electric car battery component plant

The governments of Quebec and Canada are announcing $300 million in funding for a factory in Becancour, Que., that will make components for electric vehicle batteries. Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the federal government will provide a contribution of up to $147 million, but did not specify the nature of the funding. Champagne rises during question period, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld