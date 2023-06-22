Ottawa, First Nation sign procurement framework agreement for Giant Mine

Yellowknife is seen in the distance during a site surface tour of the Giant Mine Remediation Project near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on Sept. 21, 2022. The federal government and Yellowknives Dene First Nation have signed a procurement framework agreement for the cleanup of Giant Mine. Canada says the agreement confirms its commitment to increase procurement opportunities for Indigenous people through the Giant Mine Remediation Project, including prioritizing contracts with Indigenous owned businesses. The First Nation says the deal will increase its oversight of how the project awards contracts and it provides for tougher penalties for companies that fail to meet Indigenous hiring commitments. The agreement does not address the First Nation's request for an apology and compensation for long-term cultural, social and environmental impacts from the mine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski