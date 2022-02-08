Family members of Indian migrants who died at border in Winnipeg for funeral

Jagdish Patel (left to right), son Dharmik, wife Vaishaliben Patel and daughter Vihangi Patel are shown in a handout photo. A small funeral was held in Winnipeg on the weekend for the four migrants from India who died while trying to cross into the United States by foot during treacherous winter conditions in southern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**