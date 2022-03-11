Tory MP says carbon price rebate cheques could help ease pain of high gas prices

In this double exposure photograph, a sign displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline as people fuel up their vehicles at an Esso gas station, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. A Conservative MP from New Brunswick says his province should go back to using the federal carbon pricing scheme because at least it comes with rebate cheques that could ease the current pain of the price at the pump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck