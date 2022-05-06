VANCOUVER - In a story that moved Thursday, May 5, The Canadian Press said Hankun Kong was one of four men killed in a small plane crash in Ontario. In fact, Hankun Hong was the name of the man killed.
A correction to a story about four men who died in a plane crash in Ontario
A correction to an Ontario plane crash story
