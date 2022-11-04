Special tribunal among options to probe crimes linked to unmarked graves: official

Flags mark where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves in this cemetery near the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation, Sask., Saturday, June 26, 2021. An independent official appointed to help communities investigate unmarked graves at former residential school sites says she is exploring the idea of whether a special tribunal should prosecute or investigate related crimes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor