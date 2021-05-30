Quebec reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths as restrictions set to ease

MONTREAL - Quebec's COVID-19 indicators appeared to once again be heading in the right direction on Sunday as the province reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths.
Hospitalizations declined by nine to 364, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by one to 90.
The province gave another 95,305 more vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours, and has currently administered just over 5.5 million shots.
Restrictions will further ease in many parts of the province on Monday as eight regions shift from the red to the orange pandemic alert level.
All or part of the Lanaudière, Laurentides, Outaouais, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Montérégie and Estrie regions will be at the lower alert level, which will allow them to open gyms and restaurant dining rooms.
Montreal and Laval will remain red zones, although the premier has said all regions are expected to be out of the province's highest pandemic alert level by June 7.
The government relaxed some measures across the province last week to allow backyard gatherings and to end a nightly curfew that had been set at 9:30 p.m. in many areas.
The numbers came after police were kept busy by a second straight night of street gatherings that marked both the end of the curfew and the Montreal Canadiens' victory in Game 6 of their NHL playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
City police allege a 19-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that took place in Montreal's Old Port, and an 18-year-old woman who was nearby became a collateral victim after she was shot in the foot.
A Montreal police spokesman said both victims are expected to survive, and that officers are investigating to determine whether the incident was related to the festivities in the area, which brought both police and Montrealers to the streets in large numbers.
Jean-Pierre Brabant said police intervened at about 11:30 p.m. to ask the crowds in Old Montreal to disperse, and most complied willingly.
"There was no disturbance and no physical intervention had to be made on the part of the (Montreal police)," he said.
He said police have also increased patrols in parks after large gatherings were observed Friday evening as the curfew lifted. He said the parks were calmer on Saturday, and no incidents were reported.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021