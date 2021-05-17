VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police say a four-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle alongside his sister in Vaughan, Ont., over the weekend has died.
York Regional Police say the boy died in hospital, and his 10-year-old sister remains in critical condition.
Investigators say they have upgraded the charges against the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Richmond Hill, Ont.
The teen is now charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death, and two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Police say the two young siblings were injured Sunday afternoon when a car veered off the road and into their driveway.
A neighbour who was helping them with a bike chain was also hurt.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.