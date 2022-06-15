Toronto police say SUV not connected to investigation into little girl's remains

This image provided by the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police shows a composite sketch of a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster and whom authorities are trying to identify. The remains of the Black girl, between 4 and 7 years old, were found in a construction bin outside a Dale Avenue home in Toronto's wealthy Rosedale neighborhood on May 2, 2022. Toronto police say an SUV that stopped outside a home where a little girl's remains were found in May has "no connection" with the case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Toronto Police Service via AP