Arrest made in children's birthday party shooting, Toronto police say

TORONTO - A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting over the weekend at a birthday party in Toronto left three children injured.
Toronto police say the man facing charges was also injured in the shooting that sent a five-year-old girl to hospital in critical condition.
Police have said they were called to a home in northwest Toronto around 8 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at a birthday party for a one-year-old boy.
Two children - a one-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet and an 11-year-old who was shot in the buttocks - have been released from hospital.
Police have said there were multiple shooters.
Demar Cadogan, 24, of Toronto, faces charges of discharging a firearm with intent along with several other gun-related counts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.