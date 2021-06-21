Arrest made in children's birthday party shooting, Toronto police say

A police dog handler searches at the scene of a shooting In Etobicoke, on Saturday June 19, 2021. Police say two children who were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Toronto have been released from hospital while a five-year-old girl remains in critical condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO - A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting over the weekend at a birthday party in Toronto left three children injured.

Toronto police say the man facing charges was also injured in the shooting that sent a five-year-old girl to hospital in critical condition.

Police have said they were called to a home in northwest Toronto around 8 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at a birthday party for a one-year-old boy.

Two children - a one-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet and an 11-year-old who was shot in the buttocks - have been released from hospital.

Police have said there were multiple shooters.

Demar Cadogan, 24, of Toronto, faces charges of discharging a firearm with intent along with several other gun-related counts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.