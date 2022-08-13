Toronto police fatally shoot man after woman stabbed at home; SIU investigating

TORONTO - Ontario's civilian oversight agency says it's investigating after a man was fatally shot by Toronto police at a home in the city's east end on Saturday.
The Special Investigations Unit says in a release that police responded to a 911 call in the afternoon reporting a woman had been seriously injured near a home.
It says the 42-year-old man, who is believed to be involved in injuring the woman, had a knife and took hold of a young child before entering a residence.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer says the suspect was still in the house with a child when police arrived.
She says the man was shot by police during their interaction and says the child has not been harmed.
The SIU says that three officers shot the man, who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead nearly an hour later.
Police say the woman was stabbed and has serious injuries, but is in hospital in stable condition.
The SIU says three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case and a port-mortem exam is scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.