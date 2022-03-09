CTV expresses 'regrets' over errors included in Patrick Brown article

TORONTO - CTV News expressed "regrets" Wednesday over errors included in a 2018 report that torpedoed Patrick Brown's career in provincial politics, closing the door on a years-long legal dispute between the two parties.
A statement sent by the broadcaster and Brown marks the end of an $8-million defamation suit he filed after CTV published allegations against him of sexual misconduct, months before he was to run for premier of Ontario.
"Key details provided to CTV for the story were factually incorrect and required correction," the statement reads. "CTV National News regrets including those details in the story and any harm this may have caused to Mr. Brown."
The statement does not specify what those details were, and a spokesperson for CTV declined to elaborate.
The original article, published in January 2018, includes a correction that updates the age of one of two women who accused Brown of sexual misconduct.
CTV initially reported that the woman was under the legal drinking age and still in high school when Brown allegedly asked her to perform oral sex, but later amended the article to say she was older.
That correction was made within a month of the story's publication and CTV stood by the rest of its reporting, though Brown continues to deny any wrongdoing.
The allegations have not been proven in court, nor have they been independently verified by The Canadian Press.
Brown resigned as leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives a day after the allegations were published, after he initially vowed to stay at the party's helm.
Within a matter of weeks, he was also kicked out of caucus.
Months later, Brown announced plans to run for chair of Peel Region, but Doug Ford – who successfully ran to lead the Tories, and ultimately became premier – cancelled that election and changed the position to be one that's appointed.
Instead, Brown successfully ran for mayor of Brampton, Ont. The next municipal election is set for Oct. 24.
Now, Brown is publicly mulling a run for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.
His camp has said his decision is imminent, and that Brown is pleased with the rules the party's leadership election organizing committee has released so far on how long candidates will have to sign up members.
The party has said candidates will have until April 19 to enter the race and until June 3 to submit membership applications. The new leader will be named Sept. 10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.