Kingston police officer injured during 'volatile' homecoming gathering

KINGSTON, Ont. - Police have cleared a street in Kingston, Ont., where they say a "volatile" crowd injured an officer on Saturday during Queen's University's unofficial homecoming weekend.
Local police say the officer was taken to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries after being hit with some form of projectile.
Investigators linked the officer's injuries to a crowd of thousands they said swarmed the city's university district Saturday afternoon.
Police declared the gathering an "aggravated nuisance party" using a bylaw that allowed them to fine attendees up to $2,000 each, but said they were able to lift that declaration by the early evening when groups dispersed.
Police haven't said whether anyone else was injured, or if there were any arrests or charges as a result of the gathering.
Queen's University opted against holding its typical in-person homecoming event this weekend for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but unofficial festivities went ahead anyways.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021.