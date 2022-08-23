Two attempted murders within 30 minutes in Montreal: police

The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal police are investigating two attempted homicides after two men were shot in separate incidents. Police say they received a call around 12:55 p.m. about a 44-year-old man who was shot at the Rockland Centre's parking lot, a shopping mall in the Town of Mount Royal, a city on the Island of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson