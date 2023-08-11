Man dies after falling from Toronto balcony, second man injured by falling person

Police say a man who is believed to have fallen off his balcony near Toronto's waterfront has died, while another man who was struck by the falling person was left with serious injuries.
A tweet from Toronto police says two males were located with serious injuries on the corner of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
Police say one of the males had no vital signs and officers performed life-saving measures.
The man who is believed to have fallen from the balcony was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the other man was on the ground and was injured by the falling person.
The investigation is ongoing and police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 11, 2023