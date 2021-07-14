Ontario reports 153 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, over 179,000 vaccinations

Ontario is reporting 153 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 28 new cases in Toronto, 23 in the Region of Waterloo, and 20 in Grey Bruce Region.
She says there are also 19 new cases in Peel Region and 12 in Middlesex-London.
Today's data is based on nearly 29,100 tests.
The Ministry of Health says that 180 people are in intensive care due to the novel coronavirus and 116 are on a ventilator.
Elliott says that 179,197 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report for a total of more than 17.4 million doses in the province.
Ontario is lifting COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated visitors, caregivers and staff at long-term care homes, provided they aren't showing any symptoms.
The new guidance from Ontario's chief medical officer of health also recommends exempting fully vaccinated people from routine testing.
The change takes effect on Friday as the province lifts public heath restrictions on other sectors under the third step of its reopening plan.
Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people will still need to be tested for COVID-19 before entering the homes.
People will need to show their receipt of vaccination with their second dose administered at least 14 days ago.
Also on Friday, the province will lift limits on visitors to a home and permit buffet dining, resident absences, off-site excursions and activities like singing and dancing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.