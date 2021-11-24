Provincewide healthcare impacts less likely during current COVID wave: Ontario Health

A healthcare professional stands outside the emergency department at Toronto General Hospital as a protest against COVID-19 related restrictions takes place, off camera, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Modelling suggests Ontario intensive care units could be treating around 200 COVID-19 patients by January, but the head of the agency overseeing the health system says a provincewide reduction in services is less likely to happen during this wave of the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young