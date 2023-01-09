'I miss you': Friends remember children killed in Hamilton house fire

The residence at 14 Derby Street, Unit 4, is shown in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, December 30, 2022. Hamilton Police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating the fatal fire that claimed the lives of two adults and two children. Brandy Rennick's seven-year-old son has placed a small stuffed toy on the empty classroom chair next to his to remember his good friend Khaleesi McIsaac who sat with him before she died in a fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power