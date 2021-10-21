MONTREAL - The Quebec government says it has managed to add more than 2,100 full-time nurses to the public system since offering bonuses nearly a month ago.
The latest figures released Thursday show 2,164 nurses have agreed to come back full-time to the public health network, including 83 retirees and 453 people recruited from the private sector. The bulk, 1,628 workers, are part-timers who agreed to switch to full-time hours.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a statement that 408 more nurses have been added since an update last week, and discussions are ongoing with another 2,800 potential candidates.
The province was short about 4,000 nurses in the public system on Sept. 23 when it announced its program offering one-time bonuses of up to $18,000 to help fill critical labour shortages in the network.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 428 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday. There are 4,773 active cases in the province.
Health authorities reported 274 people in hospital, a drop of 13 from the previous day. The number of patients requiring intensive care remained unchanged at 72.
The province's public health institute reported 90.3 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 87.3 per cent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The province administered 12,928 vaccine doses on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.