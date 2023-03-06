Ontario approves First Nations' plan to build road to Ring of Fire

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, Chief Cornelius Wabasse, Webequie First Nation, left, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, centre, show off their signed agreement regarding the Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. The province says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette