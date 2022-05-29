Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 29

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
London, Ont.: Hosts rally. 1:30 p.m.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Essex, Ont.: Announcement on stopping cuts and fixing home care. 9 a.m. Backyard of 112 Iler Avenue
Chatham, Ont.: Campaign stop. 11 a.m. 235 St. Clair Street
London, Ont.: Campaign stop. 1:45 p.m. 2911 Bateman Trail
Brantford, Ont.: Campaign stop. 4 p.m. 415 Fairview Drive, Unit C
Pelham, Ont.: Campaign stop. 6:15 p.m. Backyard of 809 Canboro Road
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Windsor, Ont.: Visit to local cafe to thank volunteers and supporters. 8:15 a.m. Cafe March 21, 480 Pelissier Street
Windsor, Ont.: Makes an announcement on "stopping Doug Ford." 9 a.m. Lakewood Park South, 13451 Riverside Dr E
Toronto: Speaks at party rally. 2:30 p.m. 116-1550 Birchmount Road
____
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Virtual: Hosts panel with young Green candidates on solutions to youth issues. 9:30 a.m.
Waterloo, Ont.: Community event with local candidates. 11 a.m. Waterloo Town Square, 75 king Street S
Guelph, Ont.: Canvassing. 1:30 p.m. Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Road
Guelph, Ont.: Attends local food truck festival. 5 p.m. Exhibition Park, north side along Exhibition Drive
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS