School staff checked on Samuel Brown throughout night before he died, inquest hears

Mother Andrea Brown, father Gladstone Brown and lawyer Saron Gebresellasi (right) are shown with a portrait of Samuel Brown in a handout photo. A coroner's inquest has heard that overnight staff at an Ontario school for blind children were shocked to find a disabled teen unresponsive after routinely checking on him. Student support staff working at W. Ross Macdonald School between Feb. 8 to 9, 2018 testified that they had been checking on Samuel Brown at half-hour intervals all night and keeping a close eye on him, given he appeared to have cold symptoms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Michael YC Tseng MANDATORY CREDIT