Ontario govt ordered to pay $3.5M to company at heart of 2003 tainted-meat probe

The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on April 8, 2019. Ontario's highest court has ordered the provincial government to pay $3.5 million dollars to a company that pleaded guilty more than a decade ago in a tainted meat scandal due to a "litany of bureaucratic ineptitude," a three-judge panel ruled last week. The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs owed a duty of care to Aylmer Meat Packers and its owner, Butch Clare, when it took over the company's abattoir in 2003 amid its sprawling tainted meat investigation, Justice Peter Lauwers wrote in a Court of Appeal decision released last Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel