Ontario legislature to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Michelle DiEmanuele, Secretary of the Cabinet and Head of the Ontario Public Service, and Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, look on as Premier Doug Ford, centre, signs Ontario’s book of condolence in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Queen's Park in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Members of Ontario's legislature are set to pay tribute today to Queen Elizabeth II. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul